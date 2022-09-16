Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Queen Elizabeth: what we mean when we say we are mourning her for the values she embodied

By Kate Woodthorpe, Reader in Sociology, University of Bath
Share this article
The feeling and public expression of grief and sorrow following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8, 2022 has caught much of the British population off guard. It was inescapable that, at the age of 96, the Queen was nearing the end of her life. As retired palliative care doctor and author Kathryn Mannix tweeted, she had likely been dying for some time.

However, photographs of her meeting both the outgoing and incoming prime ministers just 48 hours prior meant that the announcement that…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ The invisible women behind Georgia's fishing industry
~ How did a Nepali ritual altar end up in Berlin?
~ Queen Elizabeth II: the history of royal funerals and how this one will be different
~ Elizabeth II took the throne at age 25 — one of the many young queens who shaped Britain's history
~ How news of the death of Elizabeth I in the 17th century was communicated in ballads and proclamations
~ What do Britain's tears for Queen Elizabeth mean?
~ William and Harry reunite to mourn the Queen — here's why the death of a family member can bring siblings together
~ Why the drought isn't over even though it's rained all week
~ Russia: Prison administration imposes harsh conditions on Aleksei Navalny
~ Ukraine: Mass graves in Izium is a macabre reminder of the cost of Russian aggression
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter