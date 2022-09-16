Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Prison administration imposes harsh conditions on Aleksei Navalny

By Amnesty International
Responding to the latest disturbing reports and photos of prominent Russian political activist Aleksei Navalny, who is serving a nine-year prison sentence on trumped-up charges of fraud, Marie Struthers, Amnesty International’s Director for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, said: “We have received deeply disturbing information about Aleksei Navalny’s increasingly harsh treatment in the strict regime […] The post Russia: Prison administration imposes harsh conditions on Aleksei Navalny appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

