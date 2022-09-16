Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN: World Leaders Should Press China, Russia on Atrocities

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image UN member countries address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York City, September 25, 2021. © 2021 Kena Betancur/Pool Photo via AP © (New York) – World leaders gathering at the United Nations General Assembly in New York City should commit to ensuring accountability for grave human rights violations by the Chinese and Russian governments and other major offenders, Human Rights Watch said. The UN General Assembly’s annual General Debate, attended by dozens of heads of state and government, will be held from September 20…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


