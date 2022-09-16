Tolerance.ca
Hayao Miyazaki’s 'Spirited Away' continues to delight fans and inspire animators 20 years after its US premiere

By Northrop Davis, Professor of Media Arts, University of South Carolina
When Hayao Miyazaki’s animated feature “Spirited Away” premiered in the U.S. 20 years ago, most viewers hadn’t seen anything like it.

Disney distributed the film. But as one critic pointed out, “Seeing just 10 minutes of this English version … will quickly disabuse any discerning viewer of the notion that it is a Disney creation.”

It tells the story of a 10-year-old girl named Chihiro who, when traveling with her parents, stumbles across…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


