Human Rights Observatory

ARPA-H: High-risk, high-reward health research is the mandate of new, billion-dollar US agency

By Tong Sun, Assistant Dean of Translational Health Sciences, University of Washington
Renee Wegrzyn will lead the new Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, which is tasked with speeding up how fast basic science is translated into real-world applications.The Conversation


© The Conversation


