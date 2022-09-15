Survey reveals two-thirds of NZ employees want more work-life flexibility – how should employers respond?
By Wayne Macpherson, Senior lecturer, Massey University
Beth Tootell, Senior Lecturer in Human Resource Management, Massey University
Jennifer Scott, Senior lecturer, Massey University
Kazunori Kobayashi, Lecturer in Management, Entrepreneurship & Innovation, Massey University
Post-COVID, employees are looking for work-life flexibility, but this doesn’t just mean working from home. The new New Zealand workplace is still up for negotiation.
