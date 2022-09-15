Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US: Hold on Egypt Funding Doesn't Go Far Enough

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image President Joe Biden speaks about foreign policy, at the State Department in Washington, February 4, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Evan Vucci (Washington, DC) – The Biden Administration’s decision to hold back $130 million in Fiscal Year 2021 Foreign Military Financing to Egypt based on the government’s human rights record does not sufficiently respond to its ongoing repression and rights abuses, Human Rights Watch said today. The State Department announced the decision on September 15, 2022. Last year, the administration withheld the same amount for Fiscal Year 2020, citing…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Ukraine recap: Russian setbacks on the battlefield, Putin's limited military and diplomatic options
~ Humans evolved with their microbiomes – like genes, your gut microbes pass from one generation to the next
~ Direct democracy can force governments to better represent the people -- but it doesn't always work out
~ We asked Ukrainians living on the front lines what was an acceptable peace – here's what they told us
~ What are uterus transplants? Who donates their uterus? And what are the risks?
~ Friday essay: the koala – when it's smart to be slow
~ New Zealand has announced a biofuel mandate to cut transport emissions, but that could be the worst option for the climate
~ M*A*S*H, 50 years on: the anti-war sitcom was a product of its time, yet its themes are timeless
~ Nearly 30% of Australia’s emissions come from industry. Tougher rules for big polluters is a no-brainer
~ A huge LinkedIn study just showed which connections are better when searching for a job
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter