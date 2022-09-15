Humans evolved with their microbiomes – like genes, your gut microbes pass from one generation to the next
By Taichi A. Suzuki, Postdoctoral Research Associate in Microbiome Science, Max Planck Institute for Biology
Ruth Ley, Director, Department of Microbiome Science, Max Planck Institute for Biology
As early modern humans spread across the globe, their gut microbes genetically changed with them. Understanding the origins of gut microbes could improve understanding of their role in human health.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 15, 2022