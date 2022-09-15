New Zealand has announced a biofuel mandate to cut transport emissions, but that could be the worst option for the climate
By Paul Callister, Senior Associate Institute of Governance and Policy Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Robert McLachlan, Professor in Applied Mathematics, Massey University
Biofuels are heralded as a climate-friendly replacement of fossil fuels, but encouraging people to drive less and shift to other modes of transport would cut more emissions.
- Thursday, September 15, 2022