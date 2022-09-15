Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

'Thinking about my future is really scary' – school leavers are not getting the careers support they need

By Lucas Walsh, Professor and Director of the Centre for Youth Policy and Education Practice, Monash University
Australia’s class of 2022 is on the home stretch. Almost two million year 12 students will be sitting their final exams next month. In amongst this, they are making big decisions about their lives beyond school.

But research shows they are not getting the support they need as they finish school and move into the work or study that is right for them. Girls, in particular, are not getting the support they need.

This suggests…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


