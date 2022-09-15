Ever heard of ocean forests? They're larger than the Amazon and more productive than we thought
By Albert Pessarrodona Silvestre, Postdoctoral Research Fellow, The University of Western Australia
Karen Filbee-Dexter, Research Fellow, School of Biological Sciences, The University of Western Australia
Thomas Wernberg, Professor, The University of Western Australia
Amazon, Borneo, Congo, Daintree. We know the names of many of the world’s largest or most famous rainforests. And many of us know about the world’s largest span of forests, the boreal forests stretching from Russia to Canada.
But how many of us could name an underwater forest? Hidden underwater are huge kelp and seaweed forests, stretching much further than we previously realised. Few are even named. But their lush canopies are home to huge numbers of marine species.
Off the coastline of southern Africa lies the Great…
