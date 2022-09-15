We found the oldest ever vertebrate fossil heart. It tells a 380 million-year-old story of how our bodies evolved
By Kate Trinajstic, John Curtin Distinguished Professor, Molecular and Life Sciences, Curtin University
John Long, Strategic Professor in Palaeontology, Flinders University
The findings come from placoderm fish fossils found in Western Australia’s Kimberley region. This extinct order of fish represents some of our earliest jawed ancestors.
