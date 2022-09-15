Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan: Taliban torture and execute Hazaras in targeted attack – new investigation

By Amnesty International
Six people killed during a night raid on a family home in Ghor province, including a 12-year-old girl Ongoing Taliban killings indicate a pattern of attacks on ethnic minorities and members of the former security forces Taliban fighters killed six Hazara people in a deliberate attack on the ethnic minority group in Afghanistan’s Ghor province, […] The post Afghanistan: Taliban torture and execute Hazaras in targeted attack – new investigation appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


