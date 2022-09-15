Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Swedish election: what we know so far about the influence the nationalist right will have in the new government

By Anamaria Dutceac Segesten, Senior Lecturer in European Studies, Lund University
The Sweden Democrats are likely to influence decisions in key areas in the wake of a dramatically close election result.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


