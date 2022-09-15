Tolerance.ca
How Jane Austen’s early Chinese translators were stumped by the oddities of 19th-century British cuisine

By Saihong Li, Senior lecturer, University of Stirling
William Hope, University of Salford
Jane Austen’s works are globally renowned, but they were unknown in China until 1935 when two different translations of Pride and Prejudice were published. Today, her novels are increasingly popular and have been translated into Chinese many times – notably there have been 60 different retranslations of Pride and Prejudice.

Translators face the creative balancing act of remaining faithful to the source text while also ensuring that the translation is a smooth, informative read. One intriguing task for translators…The Conversation


© The Conversation


