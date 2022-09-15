Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Young people may be more likely to believe in conspiracy theories that deny COVID facts – here's how to respond

By Valerie van Mulukom, Assistant professor in cognitive science, Coventry University
Share this article
Belief in conspiracy theories can be incredibly damaging. So we must resist, and engage with those who deny the facts where possible.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Fracking: if Liz Truss wants a major shale gas industry, she is 280 million years late
~ Ukraine war: this map holds an important clue about Kremlin fears of Nato expansion
~ Swedish election: what we know so far about the influence the nationalist right will have in the new government
~ Prince of Wales: why William inheriting the title from Charles has sparked a debate
~ Being released from a football academy takes a serious toll on young players – new research
~ How Jane Austen’s early Chinese translators were stumped by the oddities of 19th-century British cuisine
~ The horseracing industry is ignoring what science says about whipping
~ A fossil baby helped scientists explain how mammals thrived after the dinosaur extinction - new research
~ UNGA: A chance to restore trust in a besieged international system
~ Why Black Wednesday still matters – it was the start of markets telling politicians what to do
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter