Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why Black Wednesday still matters – it was the start of markets telling politicians what to do

By Alexis Stenfors, Reader in Economics and Finance, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
I spent Black Wednesday – the day the markets successfully bet against the power of the British government to prop up the pound sterling – on the 28th floor of Dresdner Bank’s headquarters in Frankfurt. I had just been hired as an exchange-student intern in the back office for currency options and interest rate derivatives. Though all days on the trading floor were busy, I had never seen anything like it before.

From one end of the room to the other, men in suits (there were few women) were shouting down phone lines, shouting at each other, or doing both at the same time. There were…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'Too afraid to have kids' – how BirthStrike for Climate lost control of its political message
~ The national broadband rollout has a blind spot: Lack of accurate, transparent data about internet access speeds
~ Debates about migration have never been simple – just look at the Hebrew Bible
~ US is becoming a 'developing country' on global rankings that measure democracy, inequality
~ Russia's harsh purge against alleged 'Nazis' in occupied Ukraine follows Soviet playbook for rooting out real Nazis from Germany after WWII
~ In states where abortion is banned, children and families already face an uphill battle
~ How to keep kids curious – 5 questions answered
~ Viruses may be 'watching' you – some microbes lie in wait until their hosts unknowingly give them the signal to start multiplying and kill them
~ Russia's reliance on mercenaries in Ukraine points to the weakness of its military – and Putin's strategy of deflecting blame
~ Decolonize the Queen's funeral: Why it shouldn't be a national holiday in Canada
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter