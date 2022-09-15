Keep buildings cool as it gets hotter by resurrecting traditional architectural techniques – podcast
By Gemma Ware, Editor and Co-Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Daniel Merino, Assistant Science Editor & Co-Host of The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
The Conversation Weekly podcast is now back after a short break. Every Thursday, we explore the fascinating discoveries researchers are using to make sense of the world and the big questions they’re still trying to answer.
In this episode we find out how “modern” styles of architecture using concrete and glass have often usurped local building techniques better suited to parts of the world with hotter climates. Now some architects are resurrecting traditional techniques to help keep buildings…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, September 15, 2022