Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: Defeat of the Voice would be a body blow for achieving a republic

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Share this article
The passage of the proposed referendum on a Voice to Parliament could be a necessary, albeit not a sufficient, condition for Australia to become a republic in the next few years.

Anthony Albanese, on grounds of respect, is declining to be drawn on the republic issue immediately after the queen’s death. Assistant Minister for the Republic Matt Thistlethwaite has lips buttoned (although he was embarrassed when Sky publicised a fundraising dinner he was slated to attend next month).

Albanese’s bid to change Australia’s constitutional arrangements has been pencilled in for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Professor Joseph Ibrahim on COVID in aged care – and the end of nursing homes
~ 2022's supercharged summer of climate extremes: How global warming and La Niña fueled disasters on top of disasters
~ Keep buildings cool as it gets hotter by resurrecting traditional architectural techniques – podcast
~ 'Not my king': do we have the right to protest the monarchy at a time of mourning?
~ Myanmar: What can Indonesia do as ASEAN chair to help end overshadowed conflict?
~ Five steps Nigeria must take to stop buildings collapsing in Lagos
~ Egyptian Government Hides Behind UN Ahead of COP27
~ In Bon and Lesley, Shaun Prescott has written an Australian horror story of uniquely local proportions
~ We were on a global panel looking at the staggering costs of COVID – 17.7m deaths and counting. Here are 11 ways to stop history repeating itself
~ How do we support Indigenous people in Australia living with musculoskeletal conditions?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter