Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We were on a global panel looking at the staggering costs of COVID – 17.7m deaths and counting. Here are 11 ways to stop history repeating itself

By John Thwaites, Chair, Monash Sustainable Development Institute & ClimateWorks Australia, Monash University
Liam Smith, Director, BehaviourWorks, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Margaret Hellard, Adjunct Professor, Monash University; Associate Director and Head, Centre for Population Health, Burnet Institute
Share this article
We found most governments were ill-prepared, too slow to act, paid too little attention to the most vulnerable, and were hampered by low public trust and an epidemic of misinformation.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Egyptian Government Hides Behind UN Ahead of COP27
~ In Bon and Lesley, Shaun Prescott has written an Australian horror story of uniquely local proportions
~ How do we support Indigenous people in Australia living with musculoskeletal conditions?
~ A rapid shift to electric vehicles can save 24,000 lives and leave us $148bn better off over the next 2 decades
~ It's hard to imagine better social media alternatives, but Scuttlebutt shows change is possible
~ With most mandatory public health measures gone, is New Zealand well prepared for the next COVID wave?
~ Behind the 'world’s friendliest COVID protocols', Fiji's health system remains stretched and struggling
~ Lengthy railroad workers strike could be devastating, as trains play a central role in keeping US economy on track
~ When it comes to family violence, young women are too often ignored
~ Qatar: Global survey shows overwhelming demand for FIFA to compensate World Cup migrant workers
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter