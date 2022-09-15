We were on a global panel looking at the staggering costs of COVID – 17.7m deaths and counting. Here are 11 ways to stop history repeating itself
By John Thwaites, Chair, Monash Sustainable Development Institute & ClimateWorks Australia, Monash University
Liam Smith, Director, BehaviourWorks, Monash Sustainable Development Institute, Monash University
Margaret Hellard, Adjunct Professor, Monash University; Associate Director and Head, Centre for Population Health, Burnet Institute
We found most governments were ill-prepared, too slow to act, paid too little attention to the most vulnerable, and were hampered by low public trust and an epidemic of misinformation.
