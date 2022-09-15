A rapid shift to electric vehicles can save 24,000 lives and leave us $148bn better off over the next 2 decades
By Hussein Dia, Professor of Future Urban Mobility, Swinburne University of Technology
Christian A. Nygaard, Associate Professor in Social Economics, Swinburne University of Technology
Krzysztof Dembek, Senior Lecturer Social Impact, Swinburne University of Technology
Magnus Moglia, Associate Professor, Swinburne University of Technology
Air pollution from traffic causes the deaths of thousands of Australians. A swift transition to electric vehicles will save lives – and save households and businesses money in the long run.
- Wednesday, September 14, 2022