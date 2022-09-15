It's hard to imagine better social media alternatives, but Scuttlebutt shows change is possible
By Kate Mannell, Research Fellow in Digital Childhoods, Deakin University
Eden T. Smith, Research Fellow, History and Philosophy of Science, The University of Melbourne
Last week, the US government released six principles for reforming Big Tech. It’s the latest example of growing efforts to regulate the handful of companies with enormous influence over the internet. But while there’s a growing appetite for a new, better kind of internet, it’s hard to imagine what that might look like.
We’ve just published research that looks at one alternative…
