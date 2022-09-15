Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

It's hard to imagine better social media alternatives, but Scuttlebutt shows change is possible

By Kate Mannell, Research Fellow in Digital Childhoods, Deakin University
Eden T. Smith, Research Fellow, History and Philosophy of Science, The University of Melbourne
Last week, the US government released six principles for reforming Big Tech. It’s the latest example of growing efforts to regulate the handful of companies with enormous influence over the internet. But while there’s a growing appetite for a new, better kind of internet, it’s hard to imagine what that might look like.

We’ve just published research that looks at one alternative…The Conversation


