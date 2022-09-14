Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Qatar: Global survey shows overwhelming demand for FIFA to compensate World Cup migrant workers

By Amnesty International
Share this article
Almost three-quarters (73%) polled across 15 countries support proposal that FIFA use World Cup revenues to compensate workers who suffered in the preparation of the tournament   More than two-thirds (67%) want their national Football Associations to speak out publicly about the human rights issues associated with the 2022 Qatar World Cup  FIFA should establish […] The post Qatar: Global survey shows overwhelming demand for FIFA to compensate World Cup migrant workers appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -


More
~ Lengthy railroad workers strike could be devastating, as trains play a central role in keeping US economy on track
~ When it comes to family violence, young women are too often ignored
~ What caused the world's largest die-off of mangroves? A wobble in the Moon's orbit is partly to blame
~ Starlink, Amazon and others are racing to fill the sky with bigger satellites to deliver mobile coverage everywhere on Earth
~ Bravery, insight and simmering fury: Australian female correspondents on speaking truth to power
~ The exclusive dating app for celebrities and influencers – why Raya has been called 'the Illuminati of the Tinder world'
~ What happened when we gave unemployed Australians early access to their super? We've just found out
~ Imagining COVID is 'like the flu' is cutting thousands of lives short. It's time to wake up
~ Media coverage of Queen Elizabeth's death began well, but quickly descended into farce
~ God save the King: why the monarchy is safe in Aotearoa New Zealand – for now
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter