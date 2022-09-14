Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Posh Spice sounds posher, but changing your working-class accent isn't a ticket out of discrimination

By Amanda Cole, Postdoctoral Research Fellow (Institute for Analytics and Data Science) Department of Language and Linguistics, University of Essex
Share this article
Accentism – discriminating against someone because of their accent – has a long history in the UK, where the way someone speaks is often an easy way to tell their social class. People with working-class accents are frequently criticised and encouraged to speak “properly”. This is true even for people who have achieved fame or success in the media or politics.

But changing the way one speaks isn’t necessarily a fix. When people with working-class accents begin to speak in a more “posh” way, it is often seen as inauthentic and insincere. The latest example is Victoria Beckham, whose…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ An Ontario crackdown on massage parlours continues Canada's legacy of anti-Asian racism
~ Should we really believe scientific facts will last forever when history is full of revolutions in thinking?
~ Grieving for a grandparent: a counsellor explains how they help people through such a loss
~ Three ways companies change their products to hide inflation
~ Why it's not anti-environmental to be in favour of economic growth
~ Beyond just cryptocurrencies, digital money has changed how we live
~ The ‘anti-conference’, a collaborative way to create innovative teaching methods
~ Stroke: young people can have them too – here's how to know if you're at risk and what to look out for
~ Leena Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali' challenges Hindutva nationalism
~ How improving COPD treatment in primary care could reduce demand on hospitals and emergency departments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter