Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why it's not anti-environmental to be in favour of economic growth

By Eoin McLaughlin, Professor in Economics, University College Cork
Cristián Ducoing, Senior lecturer at Sustainability transformations over time and space, Lund University
Les Oxley, Professor in Economics, University of Waikato
Share this article
In the midst of today’s cost of living crisis, many people who are critical of the idea of economic growth see an opportunity. In their recent book The Future is Degrowth, for example, prominent advocates Matthias Schmelzer, Aaron Vansintjan and Andrea Vetter argue that the post-Covid inflation has predominantly been…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Posh Spice sounds posher, but changing your working-class accent isn't a ticket out of discrimination
~ An Ontario crackdown on massage parlours continues Canada's legacy of anti-Asian racism
~ Should we really believe scientific facts will last forever when history is full of revolutions in thinking?
~ Grieving for a grandparent: a counsellor explains how they help people through such a loss
~ Three ways companies change their products to hide inflation
~ Beyond just cryptocurrencies, digital money has changed how we live
~ The ‘anti-conference’, a collaborative way to create innovative teaching methods
~ Stroke: young people can have them too – here's how to know if you're at risk and what to look out for
~ Leena Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali' challenges Hindutva nationalism
~ How improving COPD treatment in primary care could reduce demand on hospitals and emergency departments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter