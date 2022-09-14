Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Leena Manimekalai's documentary 'Kaali' challenges Hindutva nationalism

By Santasil Mallik, PhD Candidate, Media Studies, Western University
Share this article
Leena Manimekalai’s film Kaali has drawn controversy and criticism, but like her other films, it highlights the inequalities and discrimination many continue to face.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Posh Spice sounds posher, but changing your working-class accent isn't a ticket out of discrimination
~ An Ontario crackdown on massage parlours continues Canada's legacy of anti-Asian racism
~ Should we really believe scientific facts will last forever when history is full of revolutions in thinking?
~ Grieving for a grandparent: a counsellor explains how they help people through such a loss
~ Three ways companies change their products to hide inflation
~ Why it's not anti-environmental to be in favour of economic growth
~ Beyond just cryptocurrencies, digital money has changed how we live
~ The ‘anti-conference’, a collaborative way to create innovative teaching methods
~ Stroke: young people can have them too – here's how to know if you're at risk and what to look out for
~ How improving COPD treatment in primary care could reduce demand on hospitals and emergency departments
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter