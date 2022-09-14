How improving COPD treatment in primary care could reduce demand on hospitals and emergency departments
By Andrew Scarffe, PhD Candidate in Management (concentration in Health Systems), L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Christopher Licskai, Associate Professor of Medicine, Professor of Health System Innovation, Division of Respiratory Medicine, Western University
Doug Coyle, Professor, School of Epidemiology and Public Health, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Kednapa Thavorn, Senior scientist, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Kevin Peter Brand, Associate professor, Health Systems, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Innovation in primary care for COPD patients has the potential to alleviate a significant strain on the health system by reducing emergency department visits and hospitalizations.
- Wednesday, September 14, 2022