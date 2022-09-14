Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Senegal's presidential poll is shaping up as a real contest, with voters in the driver’s seat

By Rachel Beatty Riedl, Professor of International Studies , Cornell University
Bamba Ndiaye, Assistant Professor, Emory University
Oumar Ba, Assistant Professor of International Relations, Cornell University
The 2024 presidential election is shaping up to give Senegalese a significant and competitive election, leaving voters in the driver’s seat.The Conversation


