Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change threatens food but microscopic algae offer answers

By Jules Siedenburg, Research fellow, School of International Development, University of East Anglia
Share this article
In 2021 the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change issued the first volume of its latest authoritative report on climate change. The United Nations secretary-general branded its findings a “code red for humanity”.

The emerging and predicted impacts on agriculture and food supplies are stark, according to the panel. For instance, heat waves, drought and increasing rainfall variability could adversely affect crop…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Ugandan TikToker jailed for criticizing the problematic legacy of a dead general
~ Serbia banning EuroPride 2022 shows hard-won progress for LGBTQ+ rights is under threat
~ Senegal's presidential poll is shaping up as a real contest, with voters in the driver’s seat
~ Burst mining dam in South Africa: what must be done to prevent another disaster
~ Why the body positivity movement risks turning toxic
~ How the UK energy crisis plan will affect bills and price inflation — an economist explains
~ Malaria vaccine: the road has been long and tortuous, but we're getting there
~ Anti-monarchy protesters arrested – an expert on what the law says
~ Ukraine war: Russia's problems on the battlefield stem from failures at the top
~ Why Nigerian kidnap law banning families from paying ransoms may do more harm than good
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter