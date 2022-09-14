Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Malaria vaccine: the road has been long and tortuous, but we're getting there

By Alena Pance, Senior Lecturer, Molecular Genetics, University of Hertfordshire
A vaccine candidate, called R21, has been shown to be up to 80% effective at preventing malaria in young children, according to the latest trial results.

This follows from a study published in 2021 from the same team at Oxford University which showed that the three-dose vaccine was up to 77% effective at preventing malaria. Their latest study shows that a booster, given a year later, maintains the levels of protection at 70% to 80%, suggesting…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


