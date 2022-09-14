Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine war: Russia's problems on the battlefield stem from failures at the top

By Christopher Morris, Teaching Fellow, School of Strategy, Marketing and Innovation, University of Portsmouth
For authoritarians like the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, the military can serve a number of functions. Not only is it a key aspect of maintaining control and projecting power, but in Putin’s case it has served as a key national resource to plunder for personal wealth and to enrich key allies. Yet while the military is a key pillar that keeps his regime in power, Putin…The Conversation


