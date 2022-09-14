Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Lies are more common on laptops than on phones – how devices may shape our behavior when bargaining with strangers

By Terri R. Kurtzberg, Associate Professor of Management and Global Business, Rutgers University - Newark
Charles Naquin, Associate Professor of Management, DePaul University
Mason Ameri, Associate Professor of Professional Practice, Rutgers University - Newark
A new study found that the device people used to communicate in a negotiation made a big difference in how likely they were to deceive for personal gain.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


