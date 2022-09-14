Lies are more common on laptops than on phones – how devices may shape our behavior when bargaining with strangers
By Terri R. Kurtzberg, Associate Professor of Management and Global Business, Rutgers University - Newark
Charles Naquin, Associate Professor of Management, DePaul University
Mason Ameri, Associate Professor of Professional Practice, Rutgers University - Newark
A new study found that the device people used to communicate in a negotiation made a big difference in how likely they were to deceive for personal gain.
- Wednesday, September 14, 2022