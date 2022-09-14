Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

50 years ago, an artist convincingly exhibited a fake Iron Age civilization – with invented maps, music and artifacts

By Beauvais Lyons, Chancellor’s Professor of Art, University of Tennessee
Share this article
Norman Daly’s 1972 exhibition, ‘The Civilization of Llhuros,’ presented fiction as fact – and reminded viewers of just how easily they could be duped.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why are many Hongkongers paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth?
~ Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power – a guide to the expanded world of Middle-earth in J.R.R Tolkein's other books
~ Lies are more common on laptops than on phones – how devices may shape our behavior when bargaining with strangers
~ Why Apple can hold the line on iPhone prices, as smartphones defy soaring inflation and keep getting relatively cheaper
~ E-cigarette maker Juul settled a lawsuit over its practice of targeting teens through social media, parties and models – here’s why the company is paying $438.5 million to dozens of states
~ A New Mexico official who joined the Capitol attacks is barred from politics – but the little-known law behind the removal has some potential pitfalls for democracy
~ Queen Elizabeth, colonialism and land: ghosts of the past still haunt Cape Town today
~ A Devastating Burning Season for the Brazilian Amazon
~ The Productivity Commission says Australian schools 'fall short' on quality and equity. What happens now?
~ China: Xinjiang Official Figures Reveal Higher Prisoner Count
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter