Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Saskatchewan stabbings: Why Myles Sanderson was granted statutory release from prison

By Lisa Kerr, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, Queen's University, Ontario
Myles Sanderson was given statutory release from prison prior to a stabbing rampage that left 10 people dead. But a legal expert says his case is unrepresentative of how people behave on this form of release.The Conversation


© The Conversation -


