Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

Women who suffer domestic violence fare much worse financially after separating from their partner: new data

By Bruce Chapman, Director, Policy Impact, College of Business and Economics, Australian National University
Anne Summers, Professor, UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney
Matthew Taylor, Senior Research Specialist and PhD Candidate, Australian National University
After separation, mothers who experienced domestic violence on average suffered a drop in income of 34%, compared with a 20% decrease for mothers who didn’t experience domestic violence.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


