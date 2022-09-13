Women who suffer domestic violence fare much worse financially after separating from their partner: new data
By Bruce Chapman, Director, Policy Impact, College of Business and Economics, Australian National University
Anne Summers, Professor, UTS Business School, University of Technology Sydney
Matthew Taylor, Senior Research Specialist and PhD Candidate, Australian National University
After separation, mothers who experienced domestic violence on average suffered a drop in income of 34%, compared with a 20% decrease for mothers who didn’t experience domestic violence.
© The Conversation
