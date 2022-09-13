Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

House of the Dragon: how virtual production is helping actors say goodbye to green screens

By Nina Willment, Research Associate, XR Stories, University of York
Share this article
Based on George R.R. Martin’s book Fire and Blood, House of the Dragon is set roughly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. A much-anticipated prequel, the series focuses on the the House Targaryen (the House of the Dragon), the family from which Game of Thrones’ Daenerys Targaryen descends. It follows the family (and their accompanying dragons) through a civil war of succession between Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen and her half-brother Aegon II.

The show has already received critical acclaim, the opening episode described as “gorgeous, opulent television”


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How parents' internet addiction can fuel their children's - and what to do about it
~ Parents can feel pressured to stop breastfeeding their baby – here's how to cope
~ Migrants' mental health can depend on the way they spend money - new research
~ Invasive reptile and amphibian species are causing billions of dollars in damages globally
~ Tokenism and te reo Māori: why some things just shouldn’t be translated
~ Cultural diplomacy and political goals: “Cheb Macron's” ode to Algerian gas
~ Kharkiv offensive has shown the west that Ukraine can win
~ Your comments matter to us – here's why they'll appear under fewer articles
~ A dam built in the Amazon created thousands of 'forest islands' but they are too small to sustain most species
~ Joe Biden and Cyril Ramaphosa: finding common ground amid divisions at home and abroad
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter