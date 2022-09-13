Tolerance.ca
How parents' internet addiction can fuel their children's - and what to do about it

By Raian Ali, Visiting Professor, College of Science and Engineering, Bournemouth University
Teenagers are often accused of being addicted to their mobile devices, but new research shows they’re often just modelling their parents’ behaviour.

Of course, we all use digital devices for work, for fun, and for socialising – but too much screen time can be harmful. There is such a thing as “digital addiction” and it’s characterised by excessive and obsessive attachment to technology, associated with harm…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


