Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Cultural diplomacy and political goals: “Cheb Macron's” ode to Algerian gas

By Mariam Abu Adas
Macron's condescending attitude towards Algeria changed to a strong desire to improve relations between the two countries, in the face of a long and harsh winter awaiting Europe.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


