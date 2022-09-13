Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Queen Elizabeth II made the British monarchy into a global brand

By John M.T. Balmer, Professor of Corporate Marketing, Brunel University London
Queen Elizabeth II was not just a monarch, she represented a global brand. And for the past seven decades, this brand has to some extent defined and promoted the British nation around the world.

Brands are important corporate (or in this case national) assets that can burnish a company’s profile and meaningfully differentiate it from other businesses. And while royal court officials and family members may not describe it as such, scrutinising the British monarchy through a branding…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


