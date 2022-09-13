Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Chile's progressive new constitution rejected by voters after campaign marred by misinformation

By Carole Concha Bell, PhD Candidate, Department of Spanish, Portuguese & Latin American Studies, King's College London
Share this article
Despite recently electing Chile’s most progressive president in the shape of former student protest leader Gabriel Boric, voters in the country have now rejected his most important reform. A plebiscite held on September 4 to replace the constitution imposed during the dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet with a progressive new one led to a solid no vote. This has effectively halted Boric’s agenda for reform.

The final ballot…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ La Niña, 3 years in a row: a climate scientist on what flood-weary Australians can expect this summer
~ Net zero: Copenhagen's failure to meet its 2025 target casts doubt on other major climate plans
~ Should you vote early in the 2022 midterm elections? 3 essential reads
~ The Catholic Church is increasingly diverse – and so are its controversies
~ How Shiite Islam reached Tanzania, and Ashoura processions became an annual tradition
~ Cold shutdown reduces risk of disaster at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – but combat around spent fuel still poses a threat
~ Student enrollment falls at colleges and universities that are placed on probation
~ 5 challenges of doing college in the metaverse
~ Free preventive care under the ACA is under threat again – a ruling exempting PrEP from insurance coverage may extend nationwide and to other health services
~ Is your gas stove bad for your health?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter