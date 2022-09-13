Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Should you vote early in the 2022 midterm elections? 3 essential reads

By Matt Williams, Senior Breaking News and International Editor
Howard Manly, Race + Equity Editor, The Conversation US
Share this article
The balance of US political power is at stake in the 2022 midterm elections. Voters have several ways to cast their ballots – and the majority of Americans are choosing one of them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Chile's progressive new constitution rejected by voters after campaign marred by misinformation
~ La Niña, 3 years in a row: a climate scientist on what flood-weary Australians can expect this summer
~ Net zero: Copenhagen's failure to meet its 2025 target casts doubt on other major climate plans
~ The Catholic Church is increasingly diverse – and so are its controversies
~ How Shiite Islam reached Tanzania, and Ashoura processions became an annual tradition
~ Cold shutdown reduces risk of disaster at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – but combat around spent fuel still poses a threat
~ Student enrollment falls at colleges and universities that are placed on probation
~ 5 challenges of doing college in the metaverse
~ Free preventive care under the ACA is under threat again – a ruling exempting PrEP from insurance coverage may extend nationwide and to other health services
~ Is your gas stove bad for your health?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter