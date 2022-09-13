Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

South Africa's increasing water stress requires urgent informed actions

By Richard Meissner, Associate Professor, University of South Africa
Anja du Plessis, Associate Professor and Research Specialist in Integrated Water Resource Management, University of South Africa
Progress has been made since 2015 on a global scale in terms of increasing access to water of an acceptable quality and to sanitation services. But 2 billion people still lack safely managed drinking water and 3.6 billion people still lack safely managed sanitation.

© The Conversation







