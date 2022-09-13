Tolerance.ca
UK-Africa ties: future looks gloomy under Liz Truss as political myopia reigns

By Michael Jennings, Professor in Global Development, SOAS, University of London
Britain has a new prime minister in Liz Truss. For African leaders wondering what the new administration might mean for UK-Africa relationships, the view must be pretty gloomy.

British politics has been solidly inward-looking for the past two (post-Brexit Conservative) prime ministers – Theresa May and Boris…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


