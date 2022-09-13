Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Word from The Hill: Will Queen Elizabeth's death affect Australian politics?

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Michelle and Amanda Dunn, the Conversation's politics editor, canvass Anthony Albanese's announcement of ten "everyday" Australians who will travel with him to the UK on Thursday for the Queen's funeralThe Conversation


© The Conversation -


