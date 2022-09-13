Tolerance.ca
Sri Lanka: Rights Groups Urge Strong UN Resolution

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan human rights activists protest against the Prevention of Terrorism Act outside the UN office in Colombo, March 3, 2022. © 2022 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena (Geneva) – The United Nations Human Rights Council should adopt a strong resolution on Sri Lanka that strengthens current UN mandates on accountability for crimes under international law and monitors the country’s deteriorating human rights situation, four international human rights organizations said in a letter to council member states published today. The resolution should also call upon Sri Lanka to…


