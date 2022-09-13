Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

CIMER: a revolutionary platform or reporting tool in the hands of state sympathizers?

By Arzu Geybullayeva
Share this article
Set up in 2015, by the ruling Justice and Development Party, CIMER offers Turkish citizens communicate their “problems, complaints and requests” to the presidency.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ 'He was deadly, a deadly man': remembering the incredible life and work of Uncle Jack Charles
~ The certainty of ever-growing living standards we grew up with under Queen Elizabeth is at an end
~ Inside the mind of a sceptic: the ‘mental gymnastics’ of climate change denial
~ 'The most significant environmentalist in history' is now king. Two Australian researchers tell of Charles' fascination with nature
~ US States Fail to Protect Children’s Rights
~ Myanmar: Death of Activists in Custody
~ Australia: Act on China’s Abuses in Xinjiang
~ US takes a renewed interest in the Pacific – and China's role in it
~ AI art is everywhere right now. Even experts don't know what it will mean
~ Javier Marías: the renowned Spanish writer who stretched time, and sentences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter