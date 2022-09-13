Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The certainty of ever-growing living standards we grew up with under Queen Elizabeth is at an end

By Peter Martin, Visiting Fellow, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Share this article
From the 1870s on, continual improvements in living standards became a birthright – not for everyone, but for humanity as a whole. King Charles III inherits a different future.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ CIMER: a revolutionary platform or reporting tool in the hands of state sympathizers?
~ 'He was deadly, a deadly man': remembering the incredible life and work of Uncle Jack Charles
~ Inside the mind of a sceptic: the ‘mental gymnastics’ of climate change denial
~ 'The most significant environmentalist in history' is now king. Two Australian researchers tell of Charles' fascination with nature
~ US States Fail to Protect Children’s Rights
~ Myanmar: Death of Activists in Custody
~ Australia: Act on China’s Abuses in Xinjiang
~ US takes a renewed interest in the Pacific – and China's role in it
~ AI art is everywhere right now. Even experts don't know what it will mean
~ Javier Marías: the renowned Spanish writer who stretched time, and sentences
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter