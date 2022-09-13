Inside the mind of a sceptic: the ‘mental gymnastics’ of climate change denial
By Rachael Sharman, Senior Lecturer in Psychology, University of the Sunshine Coast
Patrick D. Nunn, Professor of Geography, School of Law and Society, University of the Sunshine Coast
The findings of a new study suggest mistrust in climate science and uncritical faith in “alternative science” lead people to reject consensus science and generate alternative explanations.
© The Conversation
- Tuesday, September 13, 2022