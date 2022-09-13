Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What do aged care residents do all day? We tracked their time use to find out

By Joyce Siette, Research Fellow, Western Sydney University
Laura Dodds, Research assistant, Macquarie University
We spent 312 hours observing 39 residents at six Australian aged care facilities to find out how and where they spend their time across the day.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


