Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Myanmar: Death of Activists in Custody

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image People attend the funeral of Khin Maung Latt, a National League for Democracy ward chairman in Yangon, Myanmar, who died in custody, March 7, 2021.  © 2021 REUTERS/Stringer (Sydney) – Myanmar’s military and police are responsible for scores of deaths in custody since the February 1, 2021 military coup, Human Rights Watch said today. Human Rights Watch documented the deaths of six detained activists that involved apparent torture or the denial of adequate medical care. The junta authorities have not seriously investigated these deaths or taken action against those responsible.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Australia: Act on China’s Abuses in Xinjiang
~ US takes a renewed interest in the Pacific – and China's role in it
~ AI art is everywhere right now. Even experts don't know what it will mean
~ Javier Marías: the renowned Spanish writer who stretched time, and sentences
~ What do aged care residents do all day? We tracked their time use to find out
~ Harpoons, robots and lasers: how to capture defunct satellites and other space junk and bring it back to Earth
~ Health of former youth in care could be bolstered by stronger tuition waiver programs
~ Food insecurity during COVID-19: 2SLGBTQ+ people talk about challenges and support
~ The Bank of Canada's own policy is the reason why inflation is so high
~ The book that changed me: Hugh Brody's The Other Side of Eden showed what hunter-gatherer societies can teach us today
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter